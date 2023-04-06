All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
11 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
14 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
15 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
15 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
18 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Experience can prove a trump card for Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

DURING the final eight league matches of their tumultuous promotion campaign of 2018-19, Sheffield United lost just once.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Should United record a similar feat in their run-in four seasons on, they will be celebrating a return to the Premier League come May.

Six players involved in that feted Blades line-up remain a big part in the current home straight and are among their core leaders in the shape of Billy Sharp, Oliver Norwood, John Egan, Chris Basham, John Fleck and George Baldock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those sort of players come into their own at this time of Championship seasons in particular and it is something that Paul Heckingbottom can’t fail to ignore.

Most Popular
Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PAPaul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA
Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

Heckingbottom, whose second-placed side entertain Wigan Athletic on Good Friday - and have a six-point lead and game in hand on the two sides below them in Middlesbrough and Luton, said: “Those lads, they know what they are going to be facing and they are great with the rest of the boys, who also have a big part to play in a different way.

“Everyone knows what is at stake. There’s something at stake for all the teams, be it trying to go up, stay up, or professional pride. So that’s why you can’t alter anything in terms of how you go about things. You’ve got to be yourselves.

“Everyone, right the way across (the Championship) knows ‘this is it now. We’re getting to that stage.’ But that doesn’t mean you change what you do or have a different attitude.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That’s why the experience we’ve got here is so important for us, because the lads who have been there, seen it and done it before understand.”

Another mainstay of that 2018-19 campaign in Enda Stevens is unlikely to feature over Easter after suffering a relapse in his return from hamstring trouble.

Ciaran Clark is back in contention following a back problem.

Heckingbottom added: “Enda has had a slight relapse with his hamstring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s disappointing for everyone, as you would expect, but particularly for Enda himself. He was getting back and looking fit, stepping things up.

"But unfortunately he’s just experienced a little bit of a problem so we’ll get that sorted. He’ll be really frustrated.”

Paul HeckingbottomEnda StevensWigan AthleticPremier LeagueBilly SharpChris BashamBlades