Experience can prove a trump card for Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

DURING the final eight league matches of their tumultuous promotion campaign of 2018-19, Sheffield United lost just once.

Should United record a similar feat in their run-in four seasons on, they will be celebrating a return to the Premier League come May.

Six players involved in that feted Blades line-up remain a big part in the current home straight and are among their core leaders in the shape of Billy Sharp, Oliver Norwood, John Egan, Chris Basham, John Fleck and George Baldock.

Those sort of players come into their own at this time of Championship seasons in particular and it is something that Paul Heckingbottom can’t fail to ignore.

Heckingbottom, whose second-placed side entertain Wigan Athletic on Good Friday - and have a six-point lead and game in hand on the two sides below them in Middlesbrough and Luton, said: “Those lads, they know what they are going to be facing and they are great with the rest of the boys, who also have a big part to play in a different way.

“Everyone knows what is at stake. There’s something at stake for all the teams, be it trying to go up, stay up, or professional pride. So that’s why you can’t alter anything in terms of how you go about things. You’ve got to be yourselves.

“Everyone, right the way across (the Championship) knows ‘this is it now. We’re getting to that stage.’ But that doesn’t mean you change what you do or have a different attitude.

"That’s why the experience we’ve got here is so important for us, because the lads who have been there, seen it and done it before understand.”

Another mainstay of that 2018-19 campaign in Enda Stevens is unlikely to feature over Easter after suffering a relapse in his return from hamstring trouble.

Ciaran Clark is back in contention following a back problem.

Heckingbottom added: “Enda has had a slight relapse with his hamstring.

“It’s disappointing for everyone, as you would expect, but particularly for Enda himself. He was getting back and looking fit, stepping things up.