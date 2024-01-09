The Football Association is assessing information surrounding the death of Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack to see if any of its rules were breached.

Cusack, inset, died aged 27 last September. Her family is understood to have written to the club within a week of her death, outlining a range of issues she had been facing which they said all stemmed from her relationship with the club’s manager, Jonathan Morgan, who has been in charge of the Blades since February.

United commissioned a third-party investigation following the complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

The family is also understood to have contacted a very senior figure at the FA last November, which led to the governing body beginning its own assessment of information related to the case.

Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United, who died in September (Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage)

One of the FA’s senior integrity managers met with Cusack’s parents on December 21, as well as meeting separately with representatives of Sheffield United, but at this stage the governing body has not opened a formal investigation.

It is not yet clear whether the FA has asked United to share the report arising from the third-party investigation. A letter was sent to the family outlining the report’s findings, but not the full report.

An FA spokesperson said: “Following the conclusion of the club’s independent investigation into the matter, we felt that it would be appropriate to assess the relevant information of the case.

“This is to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football, and to establish what, if any, next steps may be appropriate.”

United’s statement issued on December 18 read: “Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy’s family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing. The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation.”