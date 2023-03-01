Sheffield United’s reward for knocking Premier League top-four chasers Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Championship opposition.

The Blades have been drawn against Blackburn Rovers in the last eight.

Grimsby Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they shocked Southampton in the fifth round on Wednesday night, go back to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quarter-final draw – Ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday, March 18

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon of Grimsby Town celebrates victory at full time holding Harry Haddock an inflatable fish after Grimsby shocked Southampton (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Manchester City v Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United v Fulham

Brighton v Grimsby

Grimsby stun Saints

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates after their team's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match against Tottenham Hotspur (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sheffield United v Blackburn

Gavan Holohan blasted League Two Grimsby into the FA Cup quarter-finals to deepen Premier League Southampton’s woes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mariners midfielder struck from the penalty spot either side of half-time to secure a famous fifth-round victory at St Mary’s and further embarrass the top-flight basement boys.

Holohan capitalised on moments of madness from Saints pair Lyanco and Duje Caleta-Car to fire his side into the last eight for the first time since the Second World War.

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United had to come from behind before easing their way into the hat with a 3-1 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the club’s first silverware since 2017, but the manager’s immediate message to his players was “get back to work”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma gave David Moyes’ side a deserved lead.

But Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turn-around as Alejandro Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort and a stoppage-time strike by Fred sealed a 3-1 triumph.