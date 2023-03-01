The Blades have been drawn against Blackburn Rovers in the last eight.
Grimsby Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after they shocked Southampton in the fifth round on Wednesday night, go back to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion.
Quarter-final draw – Ties to be played over the weekend of Saturday, March 18
Manchester City v Burnley
Manchester United v Fulham
Brighton v Grimsby
Grimsby stun Saints
Sheffield United v Blackburn
Gavan Holohan blasted League Two Grimsby into the FA Cup quarter-finals to deepen Premier League Southampton’s woes.
The Mariners midfielder struck from the penalty spot either side of half-time to secure a famous fifth-round victory at St Mary’s and further embarrass the top-flight basement boys.
Holohan capitalised on moments of madness from Saints pair Lyanco and Duje Caleta-Car to fire his side into the last eight for the first time since the Second World War.
Carabao Cup winners Manchester United had to come from behind before easing their way into the hat with a 3-1 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.
Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the club’s first silverware since 2017, but the manager’s immediate message to his players was “get back to work”.
They looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma gave David Moyes’ side a deserved lead.
But Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turn-around as Alejandro Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort and a stoppage-time strike by Fred sealed a 3-1 triumph.
Championship leaders Burnley needed a 90th-minute goal from Connor Roberts to edge past 10-man Fleetwood 1-0.