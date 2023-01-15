FA ‘strongly condemns’ attempted attack on former Sheffield United goalkeeper

The Football Association has “strongly condemned” the incident which saw a supporter kick out at Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021, was spotted exchanging words with Spurs forward Richarlison who appeared to shove the goalkeeper after the full-time whistle.

Following the heated words between the players, a spectator climbed onto the advertising hoardings behind the Arsenal goal and attempted to kick Ramsdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the FA read: “We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal reacts after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Tottenham swiftly responded to the incident and said they would take the “strongest possible action” – which included issuing an “immediate” stadium ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match,” a club statement read.

“Violence in any form has no place in football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Metropolitan Police on Sunday evening read: “Following the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on Sunday, 15 January, police received a report of an assault on an Arsenal player after the end of the match. Enquiries are ongoing. There has been no arrest.”

Speaking after the game, Ramsdale told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans were giving me some throughout the second half, I gave them some back, which to the few people I did do it to, was probably well-greeted, sportsmanship-like.

Advertisement Hide Ad