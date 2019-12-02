Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 15 Preview - Captain pick, “Who’s hot, Who’s not?” and Ones To Watch

A midweek programme means a quick return for The Yorkshire Post’s in-house Fantasy Premier League column

John Mount is back again with Gameweek 15’s captain picks, ‘Who’s Hot?’ ‘Who’s Not?’ form guide and ‘Ones to Watch’, for players who might have been going under your radar…

Hottest player in Fantasy Land - Jamie Vardy

Gameweek 15

With only Crystal Palace and West Ham keeping clean sheets and the likes of Harry Kane, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all blanking, Gameweek 14 proved to be a relatively low-scoring weekend. Fantasy Football will be taking a one-day breather before returning with another deadline on Tuesday 3rd December at 18:30 GMT.

Captain Picks

Jamie Vardy vs Watford (H) (£9.9m, FWD)

The majority of Fantasy Football Managers will captain Jamie Vardy this Gameweek – and with good reason! Leicester have won their last six games and play against Watford who are bottom of the league and don’t have a manager. Vardy now has ten goals in his last eight games, having scored in his last six. When he’s on form, he’s unstoppable.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Brighton (H) (£10.9m, FWD)

Aubameyang efficiently scored two goals from his only two shots against Norwich on Sunday, earning him an impressive 13 points in the process. He has now scored three goals and provided one assist in the last four gameweeks. On Thursday he plays against a Brighton side who have lost five of their last six away games and have never won at the Emirates. With Ljungberg now in charge, can Arsenal take Tottenham’s lead and allow their new manager to bring free-flowing attacking football back to North London?

Raheem Sterling vs Burnley (A) (£11.9m, MID)

Over their last three games against each other, Manchester City have scored 11 goals with no reply from Burnley, which would indicate that they historically do well against the Clarets. Sterling scored one goal from his four shots vs Newcastle at the weekend and seems to play better away from home, the fact that he has had more shots, shots in the box and penalty area touches than anyone else away from home this season certainly backs that up.

Praying for your Fantasy team - Delle Alli

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Forward - Danny Ings (Southampton, £6.2m)

Three goals in a row for Danny Ings has seen his ownership more than double from 3% in Gameweek 13 to 7.4% ahead of Gameweek 15. He leads the way for shots and shots in the box for the Saints so far this season and plays Norwich, Newcastle and West Ham next. His stock is certainly on the rise.

Midfielder – Dele Alli (Tottenham, £8.5m)

New Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho, says Alli ‘is not a midfielder’ and needs to be playing ‘right behind Harry Kane’, which is music to the ears for potential buyers who remember when Alli used to average over ten goals and assists per season. Similar form looks likely to be regained under Mourinho as he has scored three goals and one assist in Mourinho’s first three games including a brace vs Bournemouth at the weekend. Mourinho will take Tottenham to Old Trafford on Wednesday to play a leaky Man United defence with a personal point to prove. After that, Tottenham play Burnley and Wolves.



Defender – Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace, £4.1m)

Joel Ward’s injury has paved a way for Martin Kelly to grab himself a starting spot in the Crystal Palace back line for at least the next three games. There are only a couple of cheaper defenders in the game who start for their clubs and with Bournemouth, Watford and Brighton up next, now could be a great time to bring him in to at least improve your bench. He has averaged over six points per game in his last four starts.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

Forward – Callum Wilson (Bournemouth, £7.6m)

Following a goal or an assist in each of his first seven league games of the season, Wilson’s form has fallen off a cliff and hasn’t scored since September. With games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal this month, it’s hard to see his form picking up anytime soon.

Midfielder – Daniel James (Man United, £6.2m)

James’ 52 points this season can largely be credited to his strong start to the season as he scored three goals in his opening four games. Once again, Man United seem to lack the creativity in midfield and killer instinct up front to score as many goals as you would expect. With only one assist in his last four games, it’s hard to envisage an upcoming points haul from the Hull-born Welshman, as he plays Tottenham and Man City next.

Out of form - Daniel James.

Defender – Kyle Walker (Man City, £5.8m)

Owned by 12.5% of players in the game, Fantasy Football managers will be disappointed with their return on investment with Walker. Although he scored 14 points against Southampton last month, he has increasing competition for his spot in the starting line-up from Joao Cancelo and has gone ten gameweeks without a clean sheet. With a loss of form and a busy Christmas period for Man City, there is a high chance that Walker will be rotated and dropped to the bench by Guardiola.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

As highlighted last week, Sergio Aguero remains an injury concern for Man City and is out for the foreseeable future. Gabriel Jesus (2.9%, FWD, £9.6m) is most likely to step in and lead the line for the league’s top scorers. Mesut Ozil (0.9%, MID, £7.2m) is back! After no goal involvement all season, Ozil’s form turned as he provided an assist in Ljungberg’s first game in charge of Arsenal. If the Swede can get the best out of the German, he will prove to be integral to Arsenal’s attack. If Ozil can find even half of his 2015/16 form with six goals and nineteen assists, Ozil will prove to be a great differential and a bargain at £7.2m. Newcastle may not be the most fashionable club in fantasy football, however with favourable upcoming fixtures against Sheffield United, Southampton and Burnley, many may be drawn to their leading point scorer Jetro Willems (2.1%, DEF, £4.6m). No cheaper defender has had more shots than this reasonably priced left-back, who has made a cracking start to his debut Premier League season with goals against Liverpool and Man City.

Remember, the Gameweek 15 Fantasy Premier League deadline is at 18:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 rd December.

