Former Chelsea and Bolton Wanderers defender Gary Cahill has announced his retirement from football “after much deliberation and reflection”.

The 26-year-old was capped 61 times by England after starting his career with Aston Villa in 2004. He had loan spells at Burnley and Sheffield United during his time at Villa Park.

He made 16 appearances for the Blades in a three-month stint at Bramall, where he also scored twice before joining Bolton Wanders in 2008. The centre-back remained in Lancashire until January 2012 when he signed for Chelsea, as he helped the club win their first Champions League title later that season.

After leaving Stamford Bridge, he joined Crystal Palace and then Bournemouth. He left the Cherries at the end of last season and has now made the decision to hang up his boots.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Gary Cahill of AFC Bournemouth walks out to warm up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and AFC Bournemouth at The Den on November 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“Football is a game that has given me so much enjoyment and success and as I make the decision to hang up my boots, I can honestly say I gave it everything I had,” the two-time Premier League winner wrote on social media.

“I’ve achieved things I once dreamt of, creating some incredible memories. From amazing highs like winning the Champions League and Premier League, to the privilege of captaining my country and Chelsea in an FA Cup winning team will remain with me forever.

“I’ve also made some fantastic friendships with people across the football world, from team-mates, managers, and the unsung heroes behind the scenes, I just want to say a massive thank you.

“Taking the decision to stop playing is not an easy one. I’ve spent 20 years training every day, putting in the work to be in the best possible shape for matchday to help the teams I’ve played for be successful.

