One of the Championship’s automatic promotion places was decided on Friday night as Burnley won 2-1 at Middlesbrough to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Just over 10 months since they were relegated from the top flight, Vincent Kompany has led the Clarets back into the elite of English football in his first season in charge.

Ashley Barnes netted a first-half opener before Boro hit back thanks to a penalty from Championship top-scorer Chuba Akpom but Connor Roberts’ 66th-minute goal secured the victory that guarantees promotion.

Burnley have an 11-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United and are on course to end the season as champions.

Middlesbrough’s hopes of claiming an automatic promotion have dwindled after a surge up the table, as they are now nine points adrift of the second-placed Sheffield United, having played a game more.

The Blades beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 on Good Friday to bolster their hopes of returning to the Premier League. Following a dramatic day at both ends of the Championship table, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look in May...

1 . 24th: Wigan Athletic Predicted points - 41 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Blackpool Predicted points - 41 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Reading FC Predicted points - 47 Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Queens Park Rangers Predicted points - 48 Photo Sales