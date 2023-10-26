George Baldock ready to hand Sheffield United injury boost but Oli McBurnie doubtful for trip to Arsenal, says Paul Heckingbottom
The full-back has been missing since aggravating a calf problem on international duty with Greece in September, but trained on Thursday, and is in contention.
"George has trained today and will tomorrow so he is available," said Heckingbottom. "It's been a while and today was his first session but it's good to have him in that place.
"One or two are getting closer like Will Osula and Max Lowe but not available for us yet."
McBurnie was not in training on Thursday, when he was going for a scan on the groin problem he suffered even before scoring his penalty at home to Manchester United on Saturday.
Such is the scale of Sheffield United's injury problems that they looked into special dispensation to make additional signings despite having named a full 25-man squad, but they will not be allowed.
With no further clarity on the extent of Daniel Jebbison's unspecified illness, Baldock is the only senior player Heckingbottom expects to have back in the fold this weekend.
Rhian Brewster is considered fit enough to start after his recent injury problems, but Heckingbottom said he will have to weigh up how long he is able to perform at a good level for if he comes into the side for McBurnie.