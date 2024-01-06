Gillingham v Sheffield United: Chris Wilder on cup respect and a warning as Brereton Diaz heads to Blades
His time at the managerial coalface at the likes of Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town was the making of him and it provided some of his happiest times of his football career as well.
He also knows what it means to be on the ‘other side’ fighting a big name. Given his natural competitive juices and fact that Sheffield United are his club, then treating Gillingham lightly has never been in the equation.
On the task for the Blades, who were famously thrashed 4-0 on the opening day of the 2015-16 season at Priestfield Stadium, Wilder commented: "We have supporters that won’t be travelling who will be expecting us to win and supporters who will be making that lengthy journey down who are expecting a performance and a win.
"That’s the pressure of being a professional footballer and the pressure I am going to exert on these players, playing for our club.
"There’s nothing beneath us. I see the best teams in the world – the Man City’s – when they win the League Cup and the reaction of the manager.
"I remember a game when they changed the side and beat Leicester away and the reaction of Pep (Guardiola) was if they’d just won the Premier League.
"That’s a consistent message to the players that the best manager in the world is giving. So if it’s good enough for him, it’s going to be good enough for us."
Meanwhile, Wilder has expressed his delight after landing forward Ben Brereton Diaz, the second signing of his current spell at United.
He has joined on loan from Villareal for the rest of the season.
Wilder added: "Ben was a coveted player so we're delighted to have brought him to the club.
"He's a versatile operator, who gives us options in terms of playing off the side or playing through the middle. He's quick, powerful and obviously his recent goal record at Blackburn speaks for itself. He's got plenty of international experience as well representing Chile."