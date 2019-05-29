Harry Maguire hoping to end summer with silverware

Harry Maguire hopes England are well served in their bid for silverware next week by the “winning mentality” within the squad.

Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for the Nations League Finals includes four players who won a domestic treble this season with Manchester City in Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Fabian Delph.

Also, four Tottenham players and three Liverpool players are in the group, ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between the clubs in Madrid.

England face Holland in their Nations League semi-final a week on Thursday in Guimaraes, with the final taking place three days later in Porto.

Former Sheffield Unted and Hull City defender Maguire said: “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a trophy.

“You want to be winners. We’ve got a lot of winners in our team – (as) you’ve seen with the Man City boys who have just turned up, and won three trophies this year (the City quartet joined up with the squad at St George’s Park on Monday).

“We have a lot of winning mentality in our team and hopefully we can transfer it to international football now.”

England are in the semis of the inaugural tournament having topped Group 4 after beating Spain and Croatia in their final two pool matches.

When asked how important the Nations League was, Maguire, a key figure in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals last summer, said: “It’s really important.

“I think you’ve seen how competitive the teams have been in the Nations League. We’re the only semi-final team from the World Cup to manage to get through to last four.”