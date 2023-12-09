High Sheffield United player ratings all round as Blades warm to ugly side of the game to grind out vital victory
James McAtee produced a goal of real quality but by and large it was about doing the ugly side of the game well in very difficult conditions and the Blades did that to claim their first clean sheet of the campaign.
Wes Foderingham – the Blades defence ensured he had little to do beyond holding Yoane Wissa's volley well 6
Jayden Bogle – really positive getting forward from right-back without neglecting his defensive duties 8
Anel Ahmedhodzic – a real captain's performance from the centre-back 7
Jack Robinson – loves defending and did his job very well 7
Auston Trusty – did not look like an out-of-position centre-back playing left-back 6
Gustavo Hamer – always prompting, he had the presence of mind to pick out James McAtee for the winner 7
Vinicius Souza – did well to complete the game after a nasty tackle from Frank Onyeka, but his battling qualities were needed 7
Andre Brooks – for the second time in a week he was given a standing ovation when he came off – the youngster is taking to Premier League football very well 7
James McAtee – did not take the game by the scruff of the neck but won it with a moment of pure quality 7
Will Osula – led the line well 7
Cameron Archer – worked hard out wide and was good as the lone centre-forward when Archer came off 7
Substitutes:
Anis Slimane (for Osula, 54) – kept up the intensity and got into some good shooting positions 6
Max Lowe (for Brooks, 72) – did a good job at left wing-back 5
Sydie Peck (for McAtee, 81) – Blades debut N/A
Not used: Davies, Traore, Thomas, One, Larouci, Seriki.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.