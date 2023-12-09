High Sheffield United player ratings all round as Blades warm to ugly side of the game to grind out vital victory

Sheffield United gritted their way to only their second win of the season, 1-0 against Brentford.

Wes Foderingham – the Blades defence ensured he had little to do beyond holding Yoane Wissa's volley well 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle – really positive getting forward from right-back without neglecting his defensive duties 8

Anel Ahmedhodzic – a real captain's performance from the centre-back 7

Jack Robinson – loves defending and did his job very well 7

Auston Trusty – did not look like an out-of-position centre-back playing left-back 6

Gustavo Hamer – always prompting, he had the presence of mind to pick out James McAtee for the winner 7

DETERMINATION: (Left to right) Gustavo Hamer, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jayden Bogle queue up to frustrate Yoane Wissa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinicius Souza – did well to complete the game after a nasty tackle from Frank Onyeka, but his battling qualities were needed 7

Andre Brooks – for the second time in a week he was given a standing ovation when he came off – the youngster is taking to Premier League football very well 7

James McAtee – did not take the game by the scruff of the neck but won it with a moment of pure quality 7

Will Osula – led the line well 7

Cameron Archer – worked hard out wide and was good as the lone centre-forward when Archer came off 7

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anis Slimane (for Osula, 54) – kept up the intensity and got into some good shooting positions 6

Max Lowe (for Brooks, 72) – did a good job at left wing-back 5

Sydie Peck (for McAtee, 81) – Blades debut N/A