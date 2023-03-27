A look at how Sheffield United’s departed players are doing as they prepare for their next game

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League and are 2nd in the Championship table behind runaway leaders Burnley. The Blades have 3rd place Middlesbrough breathing down their neck at the moment.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have cut ties with few players over the course of the past nine months or so. The likes of Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Michael Verrips and Oli Burke left last summer and goalkeeping pair Jordan Amissah and Jake Eastwood went out on loan in January.

Here is a look at how the players who have departed Sheffield United have fared over recent times...

1 . Lys Mousset, Nimes via Bochum The striker joined Bundesliga side Bochum last summer but is now on loan at Nimes in France. Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

2 . Oliver Burke, Millwall via Werder Bremen The attacker joined Werder Bremen last summer but linked up with Millwall in January. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3 . David McGoldrick, Derby He has scored 16 goals in League One so far this season and has been a hit with the Rams. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Michael Verrips, FC Groningen via Fortuna Sittard The goalkeeper joined Fortuna Sittard at the end of last season and has spent this campaign on loan at FC Groningen, where he has played 21 league games in the Eredivisie. Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales