News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
5 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

How the 10 players who have left Sheffield United this season have fared at Derby County, Luton Town and Burton Albion - gallery

A look at how Sheffield United’s departed players are doing as they prepare for their next game

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:30 BST

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League and are 2nd in the Championship table behind runaway leaders Burnley. The Blades have 3rd place Middlesbrough breathing down their neck at the moment.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have cut ties with few players over the course of the past nine months or so. The likes of Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Michael Verrips and Oli Burke left last summer and goalkeeping pair Jordan Amissah and Jake Eastwood went out on loan in January.

Here is a look at how the players who have departed Sheffield United have fared over recent times...

The striker joined Bundesliga side Bochum last summer but is now on loan at Nimes in France.

1. Lys Mousset, Nimes via Bochum

The striker joined Bundesliga side Bochum last summer but is now on loan at Nimes in France. Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
The attacker joined Werder Bremen last summer but linked up with Millwall in January.

2. Oliver Burke, Millwall via Werder Bremen

The attacker joined Werder Bremen last summer but linked up with Millwall in January. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
He has scored 16 goals in League One so far this season and has been a hit with the Rams.

3. David McGoldrick, Derby

He has scored 16 goals in League One so far this season and has been a hit with the Rams. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
The goalkeeper joined Fortuna Sittard at the end of last season and has spent this campaign on loan at FC Groningen, where he has played 21 league games in the Eredivisie.

4. Michael Verrips, FC Groningen via Fortuna Sittard

The goalkeeper joined Fortuna Sittard at the end of last season and has spent this campaign on loan at FC Groningen, where he has played 21 league games in the Eredivisie. Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3