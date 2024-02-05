Moore was appointed in September, brought in as the heir to Neil Warnock’s throne and the man to lay foundations for long-term growth at the John Smith’s Stadium. It did not quite work out for the 49-year-old, who was axed with the Terriers hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

The next appointment Huddersfield make is a crucial one, as it will have a huge influence on the division they start next season in.

Their survival hopes were given a huge boost at the weekend, when interim boss Jon Worthington oversaw a 4-0 demolition of fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

It took Huddersfield 68 minutes to break the deadlock but once they did, the floodgates opened. After Matty Pearson’s opener, Sorba Thomas struck and Josh Koroma bagged a brace to seal a comfortable win.

However, there are still just three points separating Huddersfield and 22nd-placed Queens Park Rangers.

With eagerness for an unveiling building rapidly, here are the BetVictor favourites to take charge of Huddersfield.