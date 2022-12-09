Mark Fotheringham says all the pressure will be on Sheffield United when they host Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The game marks the return of the Championship and the sides resume almost as far apart as they could be in the table.

The Blades are second, the Terriers bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Norwich City and Fulham defender Fotheringham, now coach of Huddersfield, says the hosts will be expected to win promotion this season.

MIND GAMES: Huddersfield Town coach Mark Fotheringham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know the amount of money they've got when they sign players of the value of Oli McBurnie or young (Rhian) Brewster and so on," he said.

"If you look at the names in the team it's all Premier League experience but I try to focus on us and what we can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can only influence what we're about and what we can do as a team."

Fotheringham says he has great respect for the Blades and their manager Paul Heckingbottom, who had a spell in charge of Hibernian after leaving Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sheffield United's a massive club in stature," he said. "It was a place I always enjoyed going to war at when I was at Norwich. They've got a very good coach, a man I respect He's doing exceptionally well with a fantastic squad there and we'll give them all the respect they deserve but we always focus on what we're going to bring.

"I just want to start well there and build on the foundations of winning away at Queens Park Rangers and having a really solid defensive performance against Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've never crossed paths with a lot of the guys who've worked in Scotland. I'm Scottish in my DNA but I've ben out in Germany and that's where my whole (coaching) development has been.

"However I've always had an eye on the Scottish game and Paul's a very good coach and he seems like a very nice man as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad