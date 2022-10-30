The Terriers took the lead inside nine minutes when Yuta Nakayama’s miscued cross looped into the visitors’ net.

Sorba Thomas struck the foot of the post and Jack Rudoni twice went close as the second-tier strugglers dominated, moving above former manager Carlos Corberan’s West Brom with the victory.

Gary Rowett’s side mustered only one shot on target as the Lions’ run of four successive victories was brought to a dismal end.

Yuta Nakayama scored Town's opening goal against Millwall (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

New Huddersfield boss Fotheringham oversaw the second victory of his tenure as they leapfrogged West Brom at the bottom.

He said: “I’m really satisfied with the group and their endeavour and work ethic today – it’s given us a good platform to build on.

“They’re really starting to grow as a group and we just need to bring a calmness to everything and not get too disappointed if we lose.

“All we want to do this season is stay in the league because we know the club’s in a transitional period.

Mark Fotheringham claimed his second win as Huddersfeld Town manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“The players have never lost confidence at any time and they’re really focused on their training and it’s coming to fruition.

“I want fit and aggressive players and from front to back we looked solid. We’re making ourselves a hard team to play against now; we’re looking very strong.

“They know that we just need to be solid and keep going and roll their sleeves up. We know what it takes to stay in this division and we’re working towards that.

“I just want to be solid and keep as many clean sheets as we can. You can see teams are finding it hard to play through us now.

“We know our targets as a group and we’re just focused on staying in this league and bringing stability to everything.”

The hosts, who had won one of Fotheringham’s first six games in charge, began positively and were soon rewarded.

Full-back Nakayama notched his second goal in English football when his wayward cross looped over a wrong-footed George Long.

Despite sitting bottom of the table prior to the fixture, Huddersfield quickly assumed control against their high-flying opponents.

Teenager Etienne Camara came close to securing a first senior goal but his fierce strike from the edge of the box only stung Long’s palms.

The Terriers were then left bemused as to how they failed to double their lead in the 23rd minute. With Lions goalkeeper Long in disarray, Jack Rudoni was left with the freedom of West Yorkshire, but his header was blocked inadvertently by team-mate Danny Ward.

Huddersfield’s dominance continued through to the interval, mainly thanks to the introduction of Duane Holmes.

The United States international first tried his luck from range before teeing up Thomas, whose header rebounded off the foot of the post.

A dismal Millwall display was summed up in the 44th minute when Andreas Voglsammer registered his side’s first effort with a speculative strike from distance.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Turton (Holmes 32), Lees, Helik, Nakayama, Kasumu (Boyle 88), Camara, Thomas, Rudoni, Jackson, Ward (Rhodes 68). Unused substitutes: Russell, Ruffels, Diarra, Bilokapic.

Millwall: Long, McNamara (Honeyman 77), Cresswell, Cooper, Malone (Burey 59), Shackleton, Mitchell (Evans 83), Voglsammer (Bennett 77), Flemming, Styles, Bradshaw (Afobe 60). Unused substitutes: Saville, Bialkowski.

