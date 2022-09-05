Hull City and Humberside Police investigate allegations of racial abuse towards Sheffield United player Kyron Gordon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd of 20,426 - City's biggest in the league for over five years - saw United triumph 2-0 through goals from Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge.

But the game was tarnished by alleged abuse towards Blades defender Kyron Gordon, brother of Tigers player Tyler Smith.

The incidents being investigated occurred in the second half in the North Stand, an area occupied by home fans.

A Hull statement said: "We've been made aware of an incident in the second half of today's game involving a Hull City fan and an opposition player.

"The club is working closely with both Sheffield United and Humberside Police to investigate. We will not be commenting any further at this time."

Gordon was an unused substitute in the game for United.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom said: "When the lads were warming up there are allegations of racist abuse, which the boys heard and reported it.

"We have just been in with the referee now. We followed the process and reported it and Matt (Donohue – referee) was great, he showed good empathy towards Kyron.