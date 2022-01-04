With a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the Tigers squad, it was not the fact the game was called off that was controversial, just that no decision was taken until two hours before kick-off.

NEW DATE: Hull City will now host Blackburn Rovers in January

The game will now be played on Wednesday, January 19, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Hull hope by then they will be under new ownership, with Acun Ilicali announcing live on Turkish television at the weekend that his takeover of the club is close. Any transfer business is on hold until then with the club under an embargo.

As well as allowing for the team to be strengthened, the departure of the unpopular Allam family could well bring an uplift in attendances.