Hull City v Sheffield United: More must be done to combat online racists, says Cyrus Christie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams #faith. Believe you are worth enough to have whatever it is you’ve asked for."

It's a simple message of hope to those among his 53.8k followers who may doubt themselves or have maybe had their confidence knocked. Perhaps even criticised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City's recent signing - who has a welter of Championship experience alongside 29 caps with the Republic of Ireland - has seen the ups and downs of football as most well-established 29-year-old professionals in his shoes have.

He has had criticism here and there. But unfortunately, it has sometimes crossed the line into discrimination and racism in the past.

In his career, the defender has spoken out several times about online racist abuse that black footballers have received and how abhorrent it is in today's society.

Despite public declarations by big social media companies to do something about it, Christie - who has received death threats online in the past and been the target of vile trolls - believes they continue to pay lip service to the problem.Christie - nephew of the late Errol Christie, a boxer of repute back in the 1980s - will continue to fight it.On whether the situation is improving, he said: "Not really.. It's a tough battle for me. Social media makes it super-hard and social media companies don't really help at all to be honest."You can see why a lot of players don't interact with fans as much because there are so many people out there who wish bad on other people and want to abuse people."Unless those higher up and the authorities and social media companies do more, then there's not much we can really do apart from push the message out."The good of social media has seen Christie receive a host of good wishes from genuine football supporters and people - and not just those of his new club - since his move north. They have been acknowledged.But in terms of his regular interaction, he is more careful these days, especially on Twitter. He takes precautions.He continued: "I am on social media. I don't have my notifications on and see too much. But my family and friends see stuff and sometimes report back and I know the club are checking as well and can see certain things."Instagram is a lot more easier and not as bad, to be honest. You can kind of do that yourself and engage in what is going on and Twitter is a lot harder.

"I am more on Instagram than I would be on Twitter, for sure.

"I have had many incidents where (bad) things have happened and nothing has happened. A lot of times, people give up and there is no point trying to report it, to be honest. It is a tough battle."

In his time in football, Christie - whose former clubs include Middlesbrough - has played with many creeds and nationalities in football and been part of eclectic dressing rooms with his two most recent clubs in Swansea City and Fulham falling into that bracket.

It showcases the increasing diversity of the Championship. The squad he is no part of now is a mini-League of Nations too.

It is also helping to provide a bit of a story too with Christie hoping to be part of a few successful chapters in the club's recent history over the next few years.

A win against a similarly vibrant Blades side in front of what is likely to be City's biggest home league crowd for around five years will add to the positivity so far in 2022-23.

Christie continued: "There's a few nationalities here and Fulham had a lot as well.

"It is great to experience other people's cultures and the way they go around things. It's a learning game for everyone. Especially for the boys coming from different countries and for us ourselves.

"Different countries play in different ways and have a different football culture and it is great to see. Once this team clicks and everyone is back, we have got that real strong depth.