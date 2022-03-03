Hull City striker Tyler Smith on proving a 'few people wrong' at Sheffield United

Hull City striker Tyler Smith pictured scoring against Everton in the FA Cup in January.

Smith completed a permanent move to City last August on a two-year deal and scored his first league goal in Hull colours in last weekend's 3-0 Championship win at Peterborough United, managed by ex-Hull chief Grant McCann.

McCann signed Smith at Hull last summer, having previously worked with him during his time at Doncaster Rovers, where the young forward spent a loan spell earlier in his career.

Sheffield-born Smith, who also netted in Hull's FA Cup game against Everton in January, is making up for lost time in the Championship in East Yorkshire after struggling for opportunities at his boyhood club.

Smith, 23, made his Blades debut in the EFL Cup game with Carlisle United in August, but soon found himself sold to Hull.

Smith said: "It was (frustrating). Obviously, I had been there since I was 10 and had come through the ranks. I wanted more and to break through and claim a spot.

"It did not work for certain reasons, but I cannot dwell too much on it. I have got to kick on from here and move forward.

"Of course, I am disappointed. My family are all 'Blades', but it is what it is. I have got to kick on and keep fighting as I always will.

"I can prove a few people wrong and that's all I do. Keep working hard and see where it takes me. I cannot be too down on certain stuff."

Last Saturday proved to be a rewarding one for Smith and his family.

While he found the net with a milestone goal for Hull, his younger brother Kyron Gordon, 19, was handed his first Blades' league start in the league game at Millwall.

Smith added: "All the family were going mad on the group chat. Obviously, I couldn't go because I was playing myself and everyone was buzzing for my brother.

"On a Saturday, half the family have got Sheff U and the other half have got Hull and they are swapping at half-time and everyone is saying: 'How are they (the other team) doing?' On a Saturday, it is a bit of a madhouse!