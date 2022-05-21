I feel like a spoilsport just writing this column but as soon as we saw what happened to Billy Sharp – headbutted by a Forest fan as he stood contemplating his team’s penalty shoot-out loss – my attitude changed completely.

We just cannot have people coming onto the pitch any more.

I felt for the Blades after such a spirited fightback ended in defeat but for Steve Cooper to take over with Forest bottom of the table and get them to a play-off final is a massive achievement.

OVERFLOW: Nottingham Forest fans invade the pitch after winning the Championship Play-Off Semi Final against Sheffield United at the City Ground Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

With genuine apologies to the Blades, it was a real feel-good moment.

So when the fans came on to share it with the players, I thought it was amazing. My brother and I talked about how it was a throwback.

Some of the Forest players were quick to get off the pitch, but you could see those who stayed on were loving it.

It was their way of thanking the fans for their help in overcoming a Sheffield United side who refused to lie down.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp - pictured before he was head-buitted by a spectator at the City Ground after the Blades' play-off defeat to Nottingham Forest. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

And then we saw Sharp being attacked.

It was disgusting and cowardly the way the fan ran up when Sharp was not even looking. He had absolutely no chance of defending himself.

What if he had a weapon? Is that what needs to happen before proper action is taken?

One moment which struck me was when a male supporter shouted over to Cooper, who turned around not knowing what to expect. The fan started kissing him and you could see Cooper was made up, putting his thumbs up, but the initial moment of doubt is the problem.

A strong police presence on the City Ground pitch at full-time after the Championship play-off semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Jack Robinson – like Sharp a former Forest player – had an angry confrontation with home fans in the car park.

I do not know if it has anything to do with lockdown, but crowd trouble at English football grounds is on the rise and we need more stewarding and policing to protect the players.

Ninety-nine per cent of fans were having a good time but their name was dragged into the mud.

You cannot vet who is allowed onto the pitch so the idiots stay off, so unfortunately everybody has to remain in the stands.

Brentford's Christian Eriksen was subjected to some vile abuse by a small section of Everton fans last weekend. Picture: John Walton/PA

Sharp tweeted “As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans” and many were quick to let him know they were disgusted.

I know how they must feel.

I was horrified during Sunday’s game against Brentford when some Everton fans made heart attack gestures towards Christian Eriksen. Most Evertonians are really nice and I am sure most, like me, are delighted to see Eriksen on a football field after what happened to him at the Euros.

But like every section of society, you get idiots.

As an Everton fan myself I have been emotionally tied up in our battle against Premier League relegation. I was swearing at the radio when Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off on Sunday.