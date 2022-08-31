Iliman Ndiaye’s Sheffield United future latest and Chris Basham’s evolving role

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old has almost come to define the Blades’ style of play in recent years with his buccaneering performances as an overlapping central defender.

But such has been the impact made by Anel Ahmedhodzic – defensively and going forward – in “the Basham role” on the right of a back three, Basham is in danger of finding himself squeezed out.

However, he came off the bench in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Reading to great effect at wing-back and manager Paul Heckingbottom suggested it was something he could do more often.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield Utd (L) celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Chris Basham during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Jayden Bogle, the deputy right wing-back at Bramall Lane, is still not fit after a summer which saw him undergo knee surgery and the versatile Ben Osborn is sidelined too. But Heckingbottom has been working with the squad he assembled in the first week of August, and that seems unlikely to change before this evening’s 11pm transfer deadline.

“The state of Tuesday’s game, 3-0 (when Basham came on), gives you a bit more of a luxury but that’s not to say we wouldn’t use Bash tactically with George,” said Heckingbottom.

“George was fatiguing so we were looking after him but you could see straight away it was a different threat with Bash at the back post if we’re chasing a game.

“Macca (James McAtee) came on and managed to beat someone with his first touch and Bash was attacking at the back post.

Chris Basham's role is evolving (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

“Tuesday was all about looking after Tommy (Doyle) because that’s a big jump up for him (his full debut), George, because he had a lot of minutes, and we’ve got the option of resting him when we can.”

Iliman Ndiaye scored his fourth goal of the campaign, and Heckingbottom has urged the board to extend his contract beyond 2024.

“He’s good enough to be a top, top player,” he said.

“He might be the one I’m harshest on but it’s because I know what he is and how good he can be.

“I’ve stressed how important it is.