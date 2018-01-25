Injury-hit Ched Evans in frame for Sheffield United return

Ched Evans could make his Sheffield United return tomorrowy, bringing an end to a four-month injury nightmare.

The Blades striker has not played since the 2-0 home win over Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 27 following surgery an a troublesome ankle.

The 29-year-old played an hour for United’s Under-23 team on Monday.

If he comes through training unscathed, Evans could be included for tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Preston North End.

“Ched possibly could play,” confirmed Blades manager Chris Wilder. “He played 60 minutes on Monday night.

“His recovery is going well and we will see how he is going into the weekend.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Alan Knill are trying to strike the right balance in their squad for the remainder of the season. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Despite United having numerous attacking options – including the Championship’s top scorer in Leon Clarke, club captain Billy Sharp, Caolan Lavery, Clayton Donaldson and on-loan James Wilson – Wilder will not allow Evans to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

“There has been a few enquiries about a few of the boys, which I would imagine will speed up in the next couple of day,” said Wilder.

“I imagine a couple of boys will go out of the building, but there is no plan for Ched to leave.

“We are trying to get the group nice and strong, balanced, ready for – hopefully – an exciting second part of the season.”

We are trying to get the group nice and strong, balanced, ready for – hopefully – an exciting second part of the season. Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder.

Wing-back Kieron Freeman and midfielder David Brooks are also close to a first-team return, but will not be risked tomorrow.

Wilder said “They are both not too far off, those boys

“To get everyone back and fit, and maybe just have the one out for the rest of the season is great news. That obviously strengthens our position as a football club.”

The Blades are close to agreeing a new contract with midfielder Mark Duffy.

The 32-year-old has been one of United’s best performers on their return to the Championship, leading to speculation over his future.

But Wilder said: “I believe we are very close to it. Mark has always stated to myself and the football club that he sees his future here.

“He’s a coveted player, and I am delighted that we have got players that other people like and respect.

“That isn’t why we have offered him a new deal; the reason is he has done extremely well and adds to what we have at the top of the pitch.”