International call-up for former Sheffield United winger next stage in his cancer recovery

Sheffield United youth product David Brooks is set to return to the international fold next week after Wales named him in a squad that also included Dan James and Adam Davies.

The winger has not played international football since he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma in October 2021.

But having made six Premier League appearances for Bournemouth at the end of last season – two from the start – former Blades centre-back Rob page has called him into the squad for European Championship qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

Brooks started his career at Bramall Lane and had a loan spell at Halifax before moving to Bournemouth in 2018.

Goalkeeper Davies retains his place in the squad, which also includes captain Aaron Ramsey.

There is also a place for Leeds United winger James, who faces an uncertain future after a difficult 2022-23.

The Hull-born player was loaned to Fulham this season but made just five Premier League starts, scoring once. His Elland Road contract runs until 2026 but the Whites seem certain to try to offload players in the summer to balance the financial damage of relegation to the Premier League.

James will want to know where he fits into the plans but with no manager or director of football, he is unlikely to get any answers yet so some time in an international set-up where he is highly-regarded could be just what he needs.

ILNNESS: David Brooks in action for Wales during the last European Championship, in June 2021

Tom Lockyer had been expected to be recalled, but he suffered a worrying collapse in the opening minutes of Luton Town's Championship play-off final win over Coventry City on Saturday.

Uncapped players Joe Low, Morgan Fox, Luke Harris and Liam Cullen are all included for the games on June 16 in Cardiff and three days later in Samsun.