Is Blackpool v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

How can I watch?

Sky Sports customers can watch the fixture on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the game live on the Sky Sports app if they are signed in with a valid online Sky ID.

The game can be streamed on NOW TV but only for customers with a monthly subscription to the service.

The contest can also be streamed via Sheffield United's iFollow service for a cost of £10. To learn more, click HERE.

Team news

Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley available for the visit of Sheffield United.

Thorniley was left out of Saturday’s clash with Swansea having complained of feeling ill, one of several players who were laid low with a bug.

SHEFFIELD UNITED: Travel to Blackpool in the Championship tonight. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Blackpool still have a number of injury issues to contend with as Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Richard Keogh (calf) and Luke Garbutt (knee) continue to miss out. Matty Virtue (ACL), Sonny Carey (foot) and Grant Ward (Achilles) are also out.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is hoping Ben Davies and John Fleck will be fit. Both men picked up muscle injuries in Saturday’s defeat at Coventry but could recover in time.