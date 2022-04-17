Is Bristol City v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Blades remain in the top six but their fate is out of their own hands as they sit two points above Middlesbrough having played a game more.

With just four games left of the 46 scheduled, Monday's results could go a long way to deciding if Paul Heckingbottom's men finish in the play-off spots.

Is it on TV?

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm, with the clash kicking off at 5.30pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, using a daily or monthly pass to the service. NOW TV provides passes for all Sky Sports channels without needing to enter a contract.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the match on the Sky Sports app, providing they sign in with a valid Sky iD on the latest version of the app.

RESPONSE REQUIRED: Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (centre) celebrates scoring during the Blades' 2-1 Good Friday defeat to Reading. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Team news

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has no fresh selection problems ahead of Monday’s fixture. The Robins emerged from Friday’s 1-0 win at Stoke unscathed with Pearson having used only two substitutes, and then only in the 89th minute as Han-Noah Massengo and Nahki Wells were sent on for Joe Williams and Antoine Semenyo.

George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (also hamstring) are also closing in on returns.

However, defender Tomas Kalas is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing groin surgery.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has doubts over striker Oli McBurnie and midfielder John Fleck.

McBurnie was sent for an X-ray after limping off with a foot injury 55 minutes into Friday’s 2-1 home defeat by Reading and with Billy Sharp likely to be sidelined by a hamstring problem once again, Daniel Jebbison could be the Blades’ only fit frontman.