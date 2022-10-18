Is Coventry City v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Foderingham and Blackpool's Shayne Lavery were sent off after their 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane following wrestling during a confrontation which involved almost everyone who played in the game and a few others who did not.

The Tangerines have also appealed Lavery's dismissal in the hope he will be allowed to face Hull City.

Explaining why the clubs had lodged appeals, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "I think on the basis of the classification of violent conduct. I'm not privy to what Blackpool have put, but it doesn't happen if Wes doesn't get grabbed."

A red card for violent conduct normally carries a minimum three-match ban.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Sheffield United travel to Coventry City on Wednesday night. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)