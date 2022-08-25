Is Luton Town v Sheffield United on TV? How to watch, streaming details
Sheffield United head to Luton Town on Friday night looking to continue their fine start to the Championship campaign.
The Blades have drawn one and won three of their last four games since an opening defeat at Watford.
Their contest with Luton will be broadcast live on Friday night by Sky Sports.
Coverage will begin at 7pm on Sky Sports Football between two sides who both reached the play-offs last season. The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 8pm.
For those unable to watch on TV, streaming is also available.
Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.
A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.