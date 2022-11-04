Is Sheffield United v Burnley on TV today? Channel, streaming details and team news
Sheffield United continue to have injury concerns ahead of the visit of Burnley in the Championship on Saturday.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful James McAtee will recover from a knock he received on Tuesday in time for Saturday’s clash. George Tanner was sent off for a late challenge on McAtee in stoppage time in Bristol.
Tommy Doyle could miss out through injury, but Anel Ahmedhodzic will be available after missing the midweek clash through suspension after picking up five yellow cards. Rhian Brewster remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.
Heckingbottom also hopes Chris Basham will be fit after he as forced off against Bristol City. He said: “McAtee had a big bang from that tackle, he’ll shake it off. Iliman was cramp, he’ll be fine. Doyle little bit better, hopefully makes it for Saturday. Bash as well came off, hopefully he’ll be fine as well.”
Burnley will be without the suspended Josh Brownhill. The midfielder was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Burnley’s 3-2 win over Rotherham on Wednesday.
The threshold for suspension increases to 10 bookings only after the 19th game of the campaign, with Brownhill picking up his fifth in the 19th, and will have to spend a match on the sidelines. Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov are expected to remain on the injury list for the clash.
Is it on TV?
The game will be on Sky Sports Football. Coverage will begin at 12pm, 30 minutes before kick-off.
Is there a stream?
Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer. A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.