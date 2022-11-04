Manager Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful James McAtee will recover from a knock he received on Tuesday in time for Saturday’s clash. George Tanner was sent off for a late challenge on McAtee in stoppage time in Bristol.

Tommy Doyle could miss out through injury, but Anel Ahmedhodzic will be available after missing the midweek clash through suspension after picking up five yellow cards. Rhian Brewster remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Heckingbottom also hopes Chris Basham will be fit after he as forced off against Bristol City. He said: “McAtee had a big bang from that tackle, he’ll shake it off. Iliman was cramp, he’ll be fine. Doyle little bit better, hopefully makes it for Saturday. Bash as well came off, hopefully he’ll be fine as well.”

A general view of Bramall Lane where Sheffield United will face Burnley in the Championship on Saturday (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley will be without the suspended Josh Brownhill. The midfielder was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Burnley’s 3-2 win over Rotherham on Wednesday.

The threshold for suspension increases to 10 bookings only after the 19th game of the campaign, with Brownhill picking up his fifth in the 19th, and will have to spend a match on the sidelines. Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov are expected to remain on the injury list for the clash.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football. Coverage will begin at 12pm, 30 minutes before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a stream?