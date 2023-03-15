Is Sunderland v Sheffield United on TV and which channel is it on?

Sheffield United face a crunch game in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League when they face Sunderland on Wednesday night.

After Middlesbrough dropped two points against Stoke City on Tuesday night, Paul Heckingbottom’s side can move six points clear with a win at the Stadium of Light, with nine games left in the season.

If the Blades lose or even draw on Wearside it will be a psychological blow in a battle becoming much more hard-fought than it looked like being but not a killer one. Come what may, there will be a chance to make up for it when the Championship resumes in April after the international break.

Iliman Ndiaye and Sheffield United are in action in Sunderland tonight (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Is the game on TV?

Yes, is the simple answer. Of the six games in the Championship tonight, Sunderland v Sheffield United gets the treatment on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

Sky customers can live stream that match via SkyGo on web browsers or on mobile devices via the SkyGo app, which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Non-sky customers have the option of purchasing a NowTV pass which would allow them to watch the match. The subscription service offers a choice of passes including a one day (24 hour) pass for a one-off payment of £11.99.