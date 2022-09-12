Is Swansea City v Sheffield United on TV? TV channel, streaming details and form guide

Both clubs were not in action over the weekend as the EFL postponed fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action as the Blades look to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Form guide