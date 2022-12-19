Is Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Sheffield United head to Wigan Athletic on Monday night aiming to make it back-to-back wins since the resumption of the Championship season.

The Blades beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 last weekend to keep pace with league leaders Burnley. Wigan returned to action with a 1-1 draw away to Millwall.

Ahead of the final game in the latest round of Championship fixtures, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action...

Is it on TV?

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The game will be on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7.30pm for the 8pm kick-off.

Is there a stream?

The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.

Form guide

Wigan DWLDLL; Sheffield United WWLWWW

Team news

Will Keane could line up again for Wigan after making his return to the starting XI against Millwall. Jason Kerr (knee), Tom Pearce (ankle), Ryan Nyambe (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Amos (ribs) are all still sidelined for the hosts.

John Fleck will be absent again for Sheffield United with a calf problem. Oli McBurnie is edging closer to fitness following hernia surgery and an ankle injury. Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe could also be in line to feature after making a return to the bench at the weekend.

Top scorers