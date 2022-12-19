Is Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The Blades beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 last weekend to keep pace with league leaders Burnley. Wigan returned to action with a 1-1 draw away to Millwall.
Ahead of the final game in the latest round of Championship fixtures, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action...
Is it on TV?
The game will be on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7.30pm for the 8pm kick-off.
Is there a stream?
The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.
Form guide
Wigan DWLDLL; Sheffield United WWLWWW
Team news
Will Keane could line up again for Wigan after making his return to the starting XI against Millwall. Jason Kerr (knee), Tom Pearce (ankle), Ryan Nyambe (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Amos (ribs) are all still sidelined for the hosts.
John Fleck will be absent again for Sheffield United with a calf problem. Oli McBurnie is edging closer to fitness following hernia surgery and an ankle injury. Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe could also be in line to feature after making a return to the bench at the weekend.
Top scorers
Will Keane (Wigan) 8; Oliver McBurnie & Iliman-Cheikh Ndiaye (Sheff Utd) 9