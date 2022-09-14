‘It is not good news’ – Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom reveals extent of Max Lowe’s hamstring injury
Sheffield United’s Max Lowe is expected to be out for a number of months after injuring his hamstring earlier this month.
Lowe was forced off 29 minutes into the Blades’ 2-0 win at Hull City on September 4 as scans revealed a significant injury which could keep him out until the Championship pauses for the 2022 World Cup.
He will not require surgery, which manager Paul Heckingbottom said was the best-case scenario for the player but confirmed his time on the sidelines would be significant.
“It is not good news but it is the best outcome we could have had. It is a huge hamstring injury but we don’t need surgery,” said Heckingbottom.
"It probably only saves us four to five weeks but we are still talking months.
"In terms of what it could have been, it is probably the best outcome. When that is your good news when speaking to a physio – that’s the situation we find ourselves in.
"But the boys on the pitch are doing fantastic. The average age on the bench was about 20-years-old. It doesn’t mean the expectation drops.
"We will battle on. Until the cavalry arrives, we will keep going.”
The Blades extended their position at the top of the Championship to four points with a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Tuesday night.
Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra combined in the fourth minute of stoppage time to clinch a dramatic victory for United, as the German fired home in front of a jubilant away end.
Sheffield United have now taken 16 points from their last six games, despite contending with a lengthy injury list that includes the likes of Lowe, Billy Sharp, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Jayden Bogle.