Goodwin – who joined the sixth-placed Blades from Coventry United last summer – is currently joint-top of the Championship’s scoring charts alongside Crystal Palace striker Elise Hughes following a well-taken brace at the weekend.

Turner was unsurprisingly appreciative of the former Aston Villa player’s recent performances – which included an instinctive finish in a 2-0 win over Palace the previous Sunday – but believes there is far more to come.

“Izzy is fantastic,” he said. “But her ceiling is massive and she’s only going to get better.

“I’ve got no doubt that Izzy will be a WSL player at some point, and I just hope that’s with us.”

The Blades temporary boss, who has now led the club to second-tier safety after the victory at Bramall Lane and second-bottom Lewes’ 2-0 defeat away to Birmingham City, also recognised it is early days for Goodwin’s professional development.

He added: “Izzy’s still got a lot to learn and she’s very new to senior football.

“This is her first full season and she’s found that tough a little bit towards the end of the term physically, but she’s learning.

“She’s developing new movements and she’s learning how to manipulate defenders a little bit more and not rely solely on her pace.”