Izzy Goodwin destined for WSL believes her Sheffield United coach

Sheffield United Women interim manager Luke Turner believes forward Izzy Goodwin is destined for the Women’s Super League as the 21-year-old reached 14 league goals for the season in Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing of Reading.
By Oliver Jervis
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:29 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 18:22 GMT

Goodwin – who joined the sixth-placed Blades from Coventry United last summer – is currently joint-top of the Championship’s scoring charts alongside Crystal Palace striker Elise Hughes following a well-taken brace at the weekend.

Turner was unsurprisingly appreciative of the former Aston Villa player’s recent performances – which included an instinctive finish in a 2-0 win over Palace the previous Sunday – but believes there is far more to come.

“Izzy is fantastic,” he said. “But her ceiling is massive and she’s only going to get better.

Blades star tipped for the very top (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)Blades star tipped for the very top (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Blades star tipped for the very top (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“I’ve got no doubt that Izzy will be a WSL player at some point, and I just hope that’s with us.”

The Blades temporary boss, who has now led the club to second-tier safety after the victory at Bramall Lane and second-bottom Lewes’ 2-0 defeat away to Birmingham City, also recognised it is early days for Goodwin’s professional development.

He added: “Izzy’s still got a lot to learn and she’s very new to senior football.

“This is her first full season and she’s found that tough a little bit towards the end of the term physically, but she’s learning.

“She’s developing new movements and she’s learning how to manipulate defenders a little bit more and not rely solely on her pace.”

The South Yorkshire side will next travel to eighth-placed London City Lionesses this Sunday in a bid to continue their three-match winning streak.

