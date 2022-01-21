January transfer window: Oli Burke leaves Sheffield United and Hull City target Regan Slater could be next

The Scottish international, who have endured a difficult time at Bramall Lane since arriving from West Brom in 2020, has featured just six times for the club in all competitions in 2021-22.

His last Blades appearance came from the bench in the recent FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The addition of Burke, 24, will boost the forward options of Millwall, who have allowed Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to move onto pastures new at north-west clubs Salford City and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Burke had also been linked with Blackburn Rovers this month.

Meanwhile, midfielder Regan Slater could be the next departure out of Bramall Lane, with the 22-year-old expected to join Hull City where he spent a loan spell last season.

Speaking at his pre-match conference ahead of the Luton Town game, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Things are moving. He (Regan) was close to going there in the summer and would have been good for him.

“I have spent a lot of time with Regan and his application has been first class. In all honesty, he wants to get his career rolling again. Hull are close.”

On the incoming front, United are keen on bringing in another senior central defensive option and another goalkeeper, with progress in the latter area slightly more advanced at the moment.