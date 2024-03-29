And Wilder says the loss of their captain and vice-captain, both centre-backs, within one week in September/October hurt the Blades "100 per cent" more than some of the problems clubs with deeper squads have been bleating about recently.

Despite his reappearance there seems little prospect of captain Egan, who injured his knee and ankle at West Ham United on September 30, taking part in Sheffield United's final 10 matches this season. Basham, who broke his leg at Fulham the following week, is even further back in his recovery.

It was a huge blow, and with Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh) and Daniel Jebbison (blood clot) amongst those also set to miss Saturday's visit of Fulham, the Blades’ chances of avoiding Premier League relegation are very slim.

PAIN: Sheffield United captain John Egan receives treatment during September's Premier League match at West Ham United

"John Egan has started out on the grass – I should imagine there's some pictures of him doing early, early rehabilitation," said Wilder.

"We can't get too excited about John coming back before the end of the season because I don't think he will but him and Chris being back around the place, it's really positive.

"It does show what a big blow it was to lose those players – their character, personality and ability.

"I hear about how other teams are having injuries and these big, super-clubs are having big injury crises but we'll have between eight and 10 (players) out at the weekend.

"It hurts us 100 per cent more than it hurts anybody else."

Wilder said of Basham: "He's in good spirits as he always is. It takes a lot to get him down.

"It's a long road for him to get back to doing everyday things with his family. That's the first hurdle.

"There's not been a lot talked about in terms of getting him back on the training ground, involved in training sessions and resuming his career as an excellent footballer."

Saturday's game will be Fulham centre-back Tim Ream's first at Bramall Lane since the reverse fixture, when he was first on the scene to comfort the stricken Basham.

"If Bash is about he'll have a feeling regarding the fixture and I suppose he always will do," said Wilder.

"It takes an incredibly vicious, hostile crowd/team to go against human nature after what happened to Bash or (Luton Town’s) Tom Lockyer at Bournemouth.

"We're all here for three points but there's bigger things to consider like Tom and his health and Bash and the pain he was going through.

"I've had a couple of dealings with Tim and he's a real solid guy who's had a brilliant career at Fulham.

"The part Tim and the medical staff played with Bash will be very appreciated by everyone connected with our football club."

Wilder described Cameron Archer (calf) and Anis Slimane (thigh) as “nearlies” for Saturday and George Baldock’s calf as “touch and go”.

Meanwhile, he brushed off comments made by Vinicius Souza that playing for a team that "doesn’t keep the ball much" stopped him being called into the Brazil squad.

"It's not an issue at all for me, I should imagine the players have dealt with it," said Wilder. "All I will say is players have to do their talking on the pitch, not in the media.

"I spoke to Vini and it's a big 10 games for him. He got left out for his performance at Arsenal and he's been up and down as a lot of the players have been this season.