John Fleck, Sheffield United midfielder, in hospital after collapsing on the pitch

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck was taken off on a stretcher after a serious-looking incident in the second half of the Championship game at Reading.

Jayden Bogle grabbed United’s winner but the match was overshadowed by the second-half incident when Fleck went down apparently unchallenged, with his team-mates quickly indicating for the medics to run on the pitch to tend to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleck, 30, received “urgent medical care” according to United’s official Twitter account and, after a 10-minute delay, was taken off on a stretcher and out of the ground to a waiting ambulance.

Sheffield United's John Fleck is placed on a stretcher during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. (Picture: PA)

United later stated on Twitter the player was conscious when he left the SCL Stadium to make the short trip to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

After the match, United boss Slavisa Jokanovic said: “He is in hospital, he is conscious and he asked for the result. Hopefully he we will be okay.

“He is safe, in good hands and we pray that everything will be okay.”

United were leading thanks to a close-range goal from Bogle in the 56th minute and held on for a hard-earned victory.

The Blades began the stronger, with David McGoldrick cutting in from the left and seeing his cross deflected behind.

It produced the first of three early corners for the visitors, all of which were eventually cleared by the home defence, albeit not convincingly.

United also swung a series of crosses into the Reading area, which again caused problems but not any goal chances.

United almost went ahead in the 15th minute when Morgan Gibbs-White’s well-struck free-kick curled past goalkeeper Luke Southwood only to hit the crossbar and away to safety.