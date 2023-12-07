Leeds United's Daniel Farke is no fan of individual awards - but he could be about to win one anyway!

When Crysencio Summerville was given the Championship player of the month award for October, Farke responded: "I think there is hardly another sport in the world where individual awards are as unnecessary as in football."So someone with a sense of humour has nominated him for November's manager gong, although he faces stiff competition from Carlos Corberan, as well as Russell Martin and Jon Dahl Tomasson.Leeds began the month by winning 1-0 at a Leicester City side who were at that stage looking unstoppable, and added wins against Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City, plus a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.West Bromwich Albion's slow-burning season hotted up with three wins from four games last month under the stewardship of Corberan, whose first management job in England was with Huddersfield Town after cutting his teeth in Leeds' backroom.In fact, the shortlists for this month's managerial awards are littered with former managers of Yorkshire clubs.Ex-Sheffield United and Hull City manager Nigel Adkins, now with Tranmere Rovers, is up against Barrow's former Halifax Town manager Pete Wild, amongst others, for the League Two prize.And the League One shortlist contains two former Rotherham managers in Steve Evans and Paul Warne.