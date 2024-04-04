Pressure ramps up a few notches in the process. But it is also a month which serves as a reminder that football is only a game, after all.

The events at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989 - the 35th anniversary arrives later this month - are a reminder of that, should anyone require it.

Liverpool and Sheffield United have different things to fight for in football terms in 2023-24.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie (centre) celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Ultimately, the game is a distraction for more important matters in life, nothing else.

There is context at this time of year for Liverpool as there is currently for Blades striker Oli McBurnie.

His younger brother Zander is battling cancer after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

McBurnie dedicated his goal in last weekend’s 3-3 home draw with Fulham to his sibling, whose battle supersedes football.

Oli Arblaster of Sheffield United joins in celebrating the first goal during the Premier League match against Fulham at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Blades chief Chris Wilder said: “I think the word on that is perspective.

"We all have things which happen in our life which makes us think ‘this is only a game of football’.

"It consumes your life, so I totally understand where Oli’s coming from.

"We’ve known about the situation for a little while as well, so it’s been a difficult period for Oli.

"We’ve had talks personally to see if he’s okay and trying to work his way through his really difficult period.

"But I think everything gets put in perspective when these sort of things happen to your close family.

"We wish his little brother all the best going forward and hopefully things will turn out okay."

While there was understandable emotion for McBurnie last Saturday, there was also poignancy for another player in red and white stripes.

One of the Blades’ ‘own’, midfielder Ollie Arblaster was handed a full home debut for his hometown club, a special moment for the boyhood fan.

The current campaign has been undeniably harsh for United, but it is one that has had silver linings for the 19-year-old, who has come of age.

After spending the first half of the season on loan at Port Vale, Arblaster has dipped his toes in at Premier League level, with Blades manager and fellow Unitedite Wilder mindful of the need to look at the bigger picture at Bramall Lane and blood some of the club’s young talents and get something positive and tangible out of a campaign which will very likely end in relegation later this spring.

It’s been a rewarding 2024 so far for Arblaster, who signed a new long-term deal in February and stepped out for England’s elite squad in the international break.

Like a protective father, Wilder expressed disappointment that the Three Lions decided to play Arblaster for ninety minutes in last Tuesday’s game in the Czech Republic - he scored his first international goal in a 3-1 win - just four days before the Fulham match.

Thankfully, Arblaster, who turns 20 next month, has had some extra time to recharge his batteries ahead of another big date tonight, against a side who were linked with him earlier this year.

Wilder continued: "Yes, we have to be careful with him. He has to be right physically and he has four or five days to recover for that.

"He’s been outstanding in both games and hopefully now emotionally – he’s going to Anfield and it’s another new experience for him in front of over 60,000 – it’s another brilliant experience for him whether he starts or is involved in the squad.

"Emotionally it was a big day for him on Saturday as a local lad making his home debut in the Premier League off the back of the travelling he’s done with England.

"Hopefully he’s put that to bed now and, with the energy he’s got back in him, he will be good to go on Thursday night."

Wilder visits a place he knows well tonight and not just from his previous managerial visits with United.

His father Paul is a Liverpudlian and boyhood Reds supporter and Wilder recalls attending the odd fixture at Anfield during school holiday visits to Merseyside when he was young.

He continued: "My dad and all his side of the family were supporters. My uncle (Colin) passed away a couple of years ago and he followed Liverpool home and away in the 1970s in Europe and everything – and my grandad was a supporter too.

"I spent a lot of summer holidays around my Liverpool grandparents and cousins as well.

"I’ve not really thought about it too much because I’m a Sheffield boy and Sheffield United’s my team, but obviously that connection is there.