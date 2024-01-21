Lots of high Sheffield United player ratings from dramatic 2-2 draw with West Ham United

And although it took the Blades until the 13th added minute to score their equaliser, it was no less than they deserved, as their player ratings illustrate.

Wes Foderingham – only had to make a couple of top saves but he did 7

Jayden Bogle – seemed to take great confidence from his part in the equaliser 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – one huge block 6

Jack Robinson – a big intake of breath with his 104th-minute challenge on Jarrod Bowen but he had a good game 6

Auston Trusty – not a natural left-back but his header was important in Brereton Diaz's goal 7

Gustavo Hamer – his first-half passing in particular was very influential, but so was the penalty he conceded 6

SCORER: Ben Brereton Diaz of Sheffield United

Vinicius Souza – that Hamer and Andre Brooks could be so imposing was credit to him too 6

Andre Brooks – bubbling with confidence on the ball, he was excellent 7

James McAtee – stepped up a gear in the second half 8

Will Osula – led the line well and it was his header that forced Alphonse Areola into a good save to tee up the eqauliser 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – a really good Premier League debut for the on-loan forward, marked with a goal, although it should have been two. No surprise he was unable to sustain it for 90 minutes – and the rest 7

Substitutes:

Oli McBurnie (for Osula, HT) – showed huge bottle to convert his penalty 7

Cameron Archer (for Brereton Diaz, 67) – put a shift in 5

Rhian Brewster (for Brooks, 80) – his red card could have gone either way but the punishment for his rashness will set back his search for fitness 2