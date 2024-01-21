All Sections
Lots of high Sheffield United player ratings from dramatic 2-2 draw with West Ham United

Sheffield United played out a dramatic 2-2 draw with West Ham United.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 21st Jan 2024, 18:26 GMT

And although it took the Blades until the 13th added minute to score their equaliser, it was no less than they deserved, as their player ratings illustrate.

Wes Foderingham – only had to make a couple of top saves but he did 7

Jayden Bogle – seemed to take great confidence from his part in the equaliser 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – one huge block 6

Jack Robinson – a big intake of breath with his 104th-minute challenge on Jarrod Bowen but he had a good game 6

Auston Trusty – not a natural left-back but his header was important in Brereton Diaz's goal 7

Gustavo Hamer – his first-half passing in particular was very influential, but so was the penalty he conceded 6

SCORER: Ben Brereton Diaz of Sheffield United
Vinicius Souza – that Hamer and Andre Brooks could be so imposing was credit to him too 6

Andre Brooks – bubbling with confidence on the ball, he was excellent 7

James McAtee – stepped up a gear in the second half 8

Will Osula – led the line well and it was his header that forced Alphonse Areola into a good save to tee up the eqauliser 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – a really good Premier League debut for the on-loan forward, marked with a goal, although it should have been two. No surprise he was unable to sustain it for 90 minutes – and the rest 7

Substitutes:

Oli McBurnie (for Osula, HT) – showed huge bottle to convert his penalty 7

Cameron Archer (for Brereton Diaz, 67) – put a shift in 5

Rhian Brewster (for Brooks, 80) – his red card could have gone either way but the punishment for his rashness will set back his search for fitness 2

Oliver Norwood (for Souza, 88) – N/A

