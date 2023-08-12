Low Sheffield United player ratings as Premier League new boys on a hiding to nothing

An under-strength Sheffield United battled hard, but did not have the quality to stop Crystal Palace starting their new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win.

If player ratings were just about effort, there would be high marks all round but far more than that is required in the Premier League, and Palace were comfortably the better side.

Wes Foderingham – well protected in the second half but his low save from Joachim Anderson in the second was excellent 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – unable to raise his game for the higher level as he did against Tottenham Hotspur last season 6

John Egan – headed off target at a couple of first-half corners but given a hard day by Odsonne Edouard 6

Jack Robinson – some good covering but his positioning was slightly awry for dealing with the goal 6

George Baldock – won a couple of corners to lfit the crowd 6

Chris Basham – asking a lot when he was forced into action as a central midfielder 5

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: But Will Osula's work-rate could not be faulted as he made his first league start for Sheffield United

Oliver Norwood – needs time on the ball to show his full range of passing and the team were unable to give him it 5

Max Lowe – a confrontation with Roy Hodgson was his highlight 6

Benie Traore – showed some promising touches, not not enough 6

Ben Osborn – beaten too easily for Jordan Ayew in the build-up to the goal 5

Will Osula – worked hard and maybe an early curling shot could have changed the narrative but like his team as a whole, on a hiding to nothing 6

Substitutes:

Vinicius Souza (for Basham, 80) – as with all the Blades substitutes, his run-out was just about getting a feel for Premier League football 5

Yasser Larouci (for Lowe, 80) – came on at left-back as the Blades switched to a four and quickly caught out 4

Anis Slimane (for Robinson, 80) – see Souza 5

Antwoine Hackford (for Traore, 89) – N/A

Andre Brooks (for Osborn, 89) – N/A