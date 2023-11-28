Maddy Cusack death: Family say they asked Sheffield United to launch external inquiry

The family of Maddy Cusack, the footballer who died in September at the age of 27, has confirmed they have asked Sheffield United to launch a full external inquiry into the events leading up to her death.

Cusack was a popular figure at the club and the first player to reach 100 appearances for the Blades Women’s team. She also worked in the club’s marketing department.

Police did not treat her death as suspicious. An inquest into Cusack's death was opened last month and adjourned, with the medical cause not yet established.

Reports, though unconfirmed by the club, emerged last month that an investigation had been opened.

Maddy Cusack playing for Sheffield United in 2020 (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

In an emotional statement via the Maddy Cusack Foundation on social media on Monday night, her family said Cusack's spirit had been "broken" in the months before her death.

The statement read: "The saddest and most utterly heart-breaking reason why I am having to stand here and speak to you today is because of football.

"From February this year, the indomitable, irrepressible spirit, the spirit called Maddy, the spirit that we had so fiercely protected, was allowed to be broken.

"Those who knew Maddy well will be aware that she had no long-standing mental health issues or troubles. Not that there would be anything to be ashamed of if there were, but there were not. Those that didn't know her need to know that.

Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United in action during the The FA Women's Championship match at Bramall Lane in October 2022 (Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage)

"Maddy was a happy-go-lucky, carefree girl with everything to live for and by last Christmas could be described as being at her happiest. This all changed gradually from February this year.

"It is no secret, nor should it be, that Sheffield United Football Club have agreed at the request of Maddy's family to carry out a thorough external investigation into the events that her family believe contributed significantly to her passing at the tender age of 27."