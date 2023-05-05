All Sections
Manager of the month hat-trick for Yorkshire boss

Paul Heckingbottom has been named Championship manager of the month for April.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST

As well as being the month the former Barnsley and Leeds United boss took Sheffield United back into the Premier League after a two-year absence, it was also when they reached the FA Cup semi-final and were beaten but far from disgraced by treble-chasing Manchester City.

The Blades only other defeat of the month was to Burnley, winning every other game having well and truly recovered from the wobble which opened the door a touch to chasers Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Heckingbottom's part in that has been huge, protecting his players from the potentially distraction of an apparently failed takeover bid and various other financial problems.

Most Popular

It is the third time this season he has taken the prize, having won it in August and September.

Midfielder James McAtee missed out as the player of the month to Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer.

WINNER: Sheffield United manager Paul HeckingbottomWINNER: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom
