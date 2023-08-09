MIDDLESBROUGH boss Michael Carrick says there are no fresh developments regarding the future of star forward Chuba Akpom - subject of transfer interest from Premier League side Sheffield United.

Reports have suggested that the Blades - desperate to land a statement signing in the final third of the pitch following the £20m sale of Iliman Ndiaye and with further funds expected to be at their disposal with Sander Berge to complete a £12m move to Burnley shortly - are ready to table a £10m bid for last season's Championship player of the season.Carrick has stressed that nothing has changed as far as he is aware regarding the 27-year-old, who was an unused substitute on the bench in Saturday's Championship opener against Millwall, after missing Boro’s pre-season programme with a knee issue.

Alongside Josh Coburn, Akpom was not involved in Tuesday night's EFL Cup win at Huddersfield Town, but Carrick said it was due to the fact that he stayed behind on Teesside to work on his fitness ahead of Saturday's league game at Coventry City.

Speaking after the 3-2 success at Huddersfield, Carrick said: "There is no setback. They (Akpom and Coburn) just needed another training day with it being midweek, to be honest.

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, a target of Premier League side Sheffield United. He is pictured scoring against the Blades early last season. Picture: Getty Images.

The explanation is that on Saturday they were on the bench because it was a weekend and they'd had a training week so it was more about getting them back.

"Tonight (Tuesday), we did not really want to lose them any more base training and to be on the bench - and maybe come on or not come on.

"They have been training today and will train tomorrow (Wednesday) as well, getting themselves back and as fit as possible."

On whether Akpom will be involved this coming weekend, Carrick continued: "It's still early to be fair. He has not been training for that long.

"Hopefully, he may be in and around the group. But he has still got a bit to do to be fully fit."

And reiterating there has been no change regarding the future of the striker, in the final year of his current deal, the Boro boss confirmed: "From my point of view, nothing - not one bit, no."

Despite conceding a poor early opener when their policy of playing out from the back was exposed and enabled Town striker Kian Harratt to score a soft goal, Boro recovered well with goals from Sam Silvera, Isaiah Jones and sub Riley McGree putting them 3-1 up against a home side who lost Jahiem Headley to a 13th-minute red card.

Kyle Hudlin pulled a goal back in stoppage-time at the end of the game as Boro secured their first victory in six matches in all competitions.

Carrick said: "I was happy with the game, really. It was challenging at times and the early goal obviously put us on the back foot and seeing how we coped with the bit of a setback was a little test for the boys.

"But I was really happy with the way we did that.

"I will take responsibility for that first goal, That is what we ask of them and we have had a lot of success playing that way.

"I have got no problem with that and am just happy with the reaction really.