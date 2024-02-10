Midfielder the Sheffield United star in player ratings from Luton Town

If you only looked at the statistics, you would think the Blades were lucky, but it was a dogged and disciplined performance which drew them level on points with Burnley at the bottom of the Premier League, albeit with a vastly inferior goal difference.

But this was just a victory to be enjoyed for what it was, and a vital fillip after the 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wes Foderingham – made an important save with his chest to deny Elijah Adebayo but it was credit to his defence that he did not have much to do 7

Jayden Bogle – did well to limit the number of crosses 6

Mason Holgate – a few lapses but did his job well 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – responded well to a poor performance against Aston Villa 6

Jack Robinson – has been the most reliable Blades defender all season 7

STAR PERFORMER: Sheffield United midfielder Vinicius Souza

Rhys Norrington-Davies – picked up an injury which looked worryingly innocuous – and therefore almost certainly was not N/A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gustavo Hamer – prompted well in midfield before going off injured 7

Vinicius Souza – outstanding in midfield, conceded the penalty Luton scored from but found the net himself in a really good display 8

Ben Osborn – did a very good job keeping Ross Barkley under wraps 7

James McAtee – super-cool for his penalty 7

Cameron Archer – missed a decent chance but put it right within seconds 7

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Lowe (for Norrington-Davies, 5) – did well after coming on unexpectedly early 6

Tom Davies (for Hamer, 58) – another energetic performance from the bench 6

Oliver Norwood (for McAtee, 80) – kept things steady in the closing minutes 5

Rhian Brewster (for Archer, 80) – wide with a shot from just inside his own half in stoppage time 4