Midfielder the Sheffield United star in player ratings from Luton Town
If you only looked at the statistics, you would think the Blades were lucky, but it was a dogged and disciplined performance which drew them level on points with Burnley at the bottom of the Premier League, albeit with a vastly inferior goal difference.
But this was just a victory to be enjoyed for what it was, and a vital fillip after the 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa.
Wes Foderingham – made an important save with his chest to deny Elijah Adebayo but it was credit to his defence that he did not have much to do 7
Jayden Bogle – did well to limit the number of crosses 6
Mason Holgate – a few lapses but did his job well 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – responded well to a poor performance against Aston Villa 6
Jack Robinson – has been the most reliable Blades defender all season 7
Rhys Norrington-Davies – picked up an injury which looked worryingly innocuous – and therefore almost certainly was not N/A
Gustavo Hamer – prompted well in midfield before going off injured 7
Vinicius Souza – outstanding in midfield, conceded the penalty Luton scored from but found the net himself in a really good display 8
Ben Osborn – did a very good job keeping Ross Barkley under wraps 7
James McAtee – super-cool for his penalty 7
Cameron Archer – missed a decent chance but put it right within seconds 7
Substitutes:
Max Lowe (for Norrington-Davies, 5) – did well after coming on unexpectedly early 6
Tom Davies (for Hamer, 58) – another energetic performance from the bench 6
Oliver Norwood (for McAtee, 80) – kept things steady in the closing minutes 5
Rhian Brewster (for Archer, 80) – wide with a shot from just inside his own half in stoppage time 4
Not used: Trusty, Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Amissah.
