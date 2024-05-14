Neil Warnock: Ex-Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield United chief takes on new role
The former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United chief, who has also previously managed Scarborough, has joined the Devon club's new-look board as a football advisor.
The 75-year-old has been out of football since quitting his managerial role at Aberdeen in early March after a short spell in charge. He left his previous position at Huddersfield in September.
Based in Cornwall, Warnock has previously managed in the south west at Plymouth Argyle and Torquay, having saved the Gulls from relegation from the Football League back in 1993.
Warnock will provide support to new Torquay manager Paul Wotton, who played under him at Argyle.
Wotton, 46, arrives at the club from Truro City, having previously been assistant manager at Plymouth.
He has signed an initial three-year contract and will formally take up his post once the Bryn Consortium assumes day-to-day operations of the club upon creditor approval of the CVA.
On Warnock's involvement, Michael Westcott, co-chairman of the Bryn Consortium, said: "We are delighted Neil is joining the board.
"He brings an unrivalled wealth of football knowledge and experience to Torquay United as we look to rebuild.
"There is a strong chemistry and mutual respect between Neil and Paul and we are excited about their approach to building a squad and the uncompromising brand of football they want our team to play."
