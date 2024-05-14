NEIL WARNOCK is back in football at National League South outfit Torquay United.

The former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United chief, who has also previously managed Scarborough, has joined the Devon club's new-look board as a football advisor.

The 75-year-old has been out of football since quitting his managerial role at Aberdeen in early March after a short spell in charge. He left his previous position at Huddersfield in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Cornwall, Warnock has previously managed in the south west at Plymouth Argyle and Torquay, having saved the Gulls from relegation from the Football League back in 1993.

Former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, who has returned to football at Torquay United.

Warnock will provide support to new Torquay manager Paul Wotton, who played under him at Argyle.

Wotton, 46, arrives at the club from Truro City, having previously been assistant manager at Plymouth.

He has signed an initial three-year contract and will formally take up his post once the Bryn Consortium assumes day-to-day operations of the club upon creditor approval of the CVA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Warnock's involvement, Michael Westcott, co-chairman of the Bryn Consortium, said: "We are delighted Neil is joining the board.

"He brings an unrivalled wealth of football knowledge and experience to Torquay United as we look to rebuild.