HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock has made light of the lowly Terriers' daunting looking run-in by stressing that the West Yorkshire club could also play a key part in the fate of other Championship rivals at the opposite end of the table - more especially two of his former clubs in Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

After last weekend's much-needed victory over Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium - the club's first win of 2023 - relegation contenders Town face the toughest possible first away fixture of Warnock's spell in charge in the shape of runaway leaders Burnley.

Twelve points clear of the second-placed Blades and 16 in front of Boro, in third, it looks a case of when not if the Clarets - who Warnock rates as the best second-tier side who he has seen for a number of years - not only clinch automatic promotion, but secure the title.

By contrast, there are just four points currently separating the Blades and Boro - who both have to visit Huddersfield before season's end. United do have a game in hand on the Teessiders.

Neil Warnock

Alongside the top three, Town also face play-off candidates Blackburn, Millwall, Watford, Sunderland, Norwich, West Brom and Coventry in the run-in.

Warnock said: "There's Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Watford (and others).

"But don't forget, they won't want to play against us. They'd rather play against a top team as they don't know what to expect from us and know that my team is going to give 100 per cent.

"I want to try and enjoy these games as we are going to get great crowds and atmosphere.

"We might decide who goes up and who stays in the play-offs as it's so close with my two (former) clubs Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, who I did say would get promotion back in September (Boro). But they all thought already I'd flipped my lid then."

"I think the lads are looking forward to the games with different challenges.

"I have come in from nowhere really and had 'retired.' I don't suppose the fear is there with me. My pride is there; I don't want to get relegated.

"I realise that looking at the fixture list, it's daunting and we possibly will get relegated. But I don't let that worry me too much. I just think 'can I get the lads to do the best they can' and 'can they put a shift in every game and give the other team some problems.'

Meanwhile, Warnock insists he will not take any uneccessary risks with players coming back from injury in Saturday's test at Turf Moor, including Matty Pearson, who missed Warnock's opener with Blues after coming off with a knock in the previous game at Stoke City.

Warnock added: "There are a couple who have got little knocks.

"I don't want supporters to think it's negative, but Burnley away is not going to keep us up and if anyone has got a slight knock, I'd rather than miss Burnley and be ready for Coventry and Bristol City.

"I won't take any chances with anybody, even if they are some of our better players.

"Matty wanted to get out this morning and I spoke to him. I said: 'what are you doing' and he said: 'I want to play Saturday if I can, gaffer.' I said: 'well, you won't be playing Saturday, but you might be able to play against Coventry if you have a good week.