The Tunisian international midfielder has become the Blades' first summer arrival - joining on a three-year deal after the Yorkshire club agreed a fee with Danish outfit Brondby - and has linked up with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Chesterfield.
United have reportedly negotiated a deal which will see them pay under £1m up front to trigger a release clause in the 22-year-old's contract in Denmark.
Performance-related add-ons will increase that fee for Slimane, who had just started the final year of his contract with Brondby.
On heading to Bramall Lane, Copenhagen-born Slimane, who has been capped 26 times by Tunisia and featured in last year's World Cup, said: "I like the culture of the club. I heard it is a hard-working club and that reminds me of myself.
"I love to work hard, and I love to give everything - leave everything out on the pitch. At this club, nothing is given, everything is worked for.
"I had a really good talk with the club and the manager and I felt that they had the right plan for me. The manager was really honest and I am excited to be here and looking forward to the Premier League.
"It is a big opportunity and a big challenge, I am not coming here for a vacation. I have been through a lot in my career so far, even though I'm only 22, but I still have a lot to learn, and I am looking forward to learning every day."
On Slimane, who has holds citizenship with Denmark and Tunisia, Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom added: "He's 22 but someone with a lot of experience. He's played a lot of first-team games, been to a World Cup and someone who has continually gone up the ladder in terms of his levels.
"He's a technical player who can handle the ball really well and someone who works really hard. I think the fact that he's played in a number of positions at international level and has been trusted in those positions shows he gets the game tactically."
The arrival of Slimane could be followed by that of Ivory Coast winger Benie Traore from Swedish outfit Hacken.