At half-time of the second leg the Blades looked dead and buried but they recovered brilliantly, only to miss out on spot kicks.

Wes Foderingham - surprisingly little to do 6

GOAL: Morgan Gibbs-White scores for Sheffield United

Chris Basham - exposed for the opening goal 5

John Egan - headed a chance wide early on 6

Jack Robinson - the pantomime villain was lucky not be be sent off for diving to try to win a 121st-minute penalty when on a booking 6

George Baldock - fantastic play to set up John Fleck's goal 7

Sander Berge - anonymous in the first half, he made his mark at the start of the second 7

Oliver Norwood - began the game in spritely fashion but ended it by missing in the shoot-out 6

John Fleck - dreadful in the first half, then popped up with the crucial goal in the second 7

Rhys Norrington-Davies - deserves credit for how quiet Brennan Johnson was in the second half 7

Morgan Gibbs-White - always looking to create but he was unable to convert the decisive spot kick 7

Iliman Ndiaye - brilliant work to create the Blades' second but when it came to his main job - finishing - he could not beat Brice Samba 6

Substitutes:

Ben Osborn (for Baldock, 109) - some late energy 5

Conor Hourihane (for Fleck, 109) - another who missed in the shoot-out 4