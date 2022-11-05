Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic outstanding in Sheffield United's 5-2 win over Burnley - player ratings

The Clarets had not lost in 17 games but they were put to the sword by a brilliant second-half performance.

Wes Foderingham – one brilliant save late on

Anel Ahmedhodzic – outstanding in the second half, scoring a goal, hitting the crossbar and getting an assist 8

John Egan – one lovely sweeping pass out to George Baldock 7

Jack Robinson – at fault in the first half but got redemption with a big goal 6

George Baldock – great run for the fifth goal 7

John Fleck – did a good job in midfield and important set-piece deliveries too 7

STAR PERFORMER: Sheffield United striker Oliver McBurnie

Oliver Norwood – tremendous pass to release Baldock and he shared dead-ball duties with Fleck 7

Ben Osborn – played on the right of central midfield this time 6

Enda Stevens – a difficult afternoon trying to contain Manuel Benson, especially once he picked up a booking 5

Iliman Ndiaye – great poacher's finish and a wonderful link-up with Oli McBurnie 7

Oli McBurnie – his dominance in the air at corners was crucial. Two goals and an assist 9

Substitutes:

Chris Basham (for Stevens, 70) – came on and did a good job in midfield 5

Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 81) – game was won by the time he came on 5

Andre Brooks (for Baldock, 90) – Blades debut N/A

Oliver Arblaster (for Fleck, 90) – ditto N/A