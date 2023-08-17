Oli McBurnie to Leeds United?: Paul Heckingbottom has his say on Sheffield United striker's future

Paul Heckingbottom has no intention of allowing Oli McBurnie to leave Sheffield United after the Welsh striker was linked with a move to Leeds United.

The 27-year-old scored 13 Championship goals last season to help fire Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League.

Having already seen one star striker from last season move on – Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille – Heckingbottom is loathe to let another go before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no concrete contact has been made between Leeds and the Blades, McBurnie would appear a natural fit for a rebuilding Whites – a big, physical striker who has pedigree in the Championship.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United has been linked to Leeds United (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

McBurnie was born in Leeds and is in the final year of his contract, which always leaves a club vulnerable to losing a player.

But Heckingbottom said he had received no offers and ‘hopes’ to open contract talks with the player because he is someone he values highly.

“Everyone knows the relationship between me and Oli is a bit of tough love,” said Heckingbottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got loads of time for him, but I also know that certainly the last few years at Sheffield United, people haven’t seen him at his best; what I know he can do and what he knows he can do.

Sheffield United have already lost Iliman Ndiaye, right, they do not want to lsoe Oli McBurnie, left, pictured celebrating one of his 13 goals last season at Birmingham (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“He’ll be pushed towards that, and if we fall a little bit short it’s better than accepting where we are now, so that’s the approach – he’ll be pushed and pushed.

“We worked with him, challenged him and pushed him, and didn’t take no for an answer.”