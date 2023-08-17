Oli McBurnie to Leeds United?: Paul Heckingbottom has his say on Sheffield United striker's future
The 27-year-old scored 13 Championship goals last season to help fire Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League.
Having already seen one star striker from last season move on – Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille – Heckingbottom is loathe to let another go before the transfer window closes on September 1.
While no concrete contact has been made between Leeds and the Blades, McBurnie would appear a natural fit for a rebuilding Whites – a big, physical striker who has pedigree in the Championship.
McBurnie was born in Leeds and is in the final year of his contract, which always leaves a club vulnerable to losing a player.
But Heckingbottom said he had received no offers and ‘hopes’ to open contract talks with the player because he is someone he values highly.
“Everyone knows the relationship between me and Oli is a bit of tough love,” said Heckingbottom.
“I’ve got loads of time for him, but I also know that certainly the last few years at Sheffield United, people haven’t seen him at his best; what I know he can do and what he knows he can do.
“He’ll be pushed towards that, and if we fall a little bit short it’s better than accepting where we are now, so that’s the approach – he’ll be pushed and pushed.
“We worked with him, challenged him and pushed him, and didn’t take no for an answer.”
McBurnie is back in training but unlikely to feature at Nottingham Forest on Friday night. United visit the City Ground for the first time since a heated Championship play-off semi-final 15 months ago that led to McBurnie being cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan.